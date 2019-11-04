Fans slam Manchester United after ‘stereotypical’ Spring Festival kit leaks online

Manchester United’s special edition Chinese New Year and Spring Festival kit has been leaked online. However, the shirt has started drawing criticism from Chinese communities, due to a host of reasons.

It is Titan Sports Plus who reports that Chinese fans are not pleased with the special edition Manchester United shirt, and that they have accused the design of displaying a stereotype of their culture.

Check out the tweet below:

This is the special edition shirt of Manchester United for the 2020 Spring Festival. However, many Chinese fans dislike it. Some comments (1) the design displays stereotype of Chinese culture (2) look like a shroud due to color matching (grey)(3) better suited for street gangs. pic.twitter.com/Y3vbsPv6Or — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) November 3, 2019

According to the news agency, fans have even compared the shirt’s design to that of Chinese street gangs, and it does not look good for United who were hoping to establish a bigger fanbase among the Asian footballing community.

One social media user said: “Looks terrible. The fact the pattern of the two dragons on the upper chest doesn’t carry on makes it look like a fake bad misprint.”

“Then the colour contrast is horrible. Much better if the dragon was also red.”

And one United fan added: “Just when I thought our season couldn’t get any worse.”

Another fan joked: “Looks like something you’d get from Jacamo.”

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will not wear the eye-catching strip – but it will be available for fans to buy on the Adidas website.