Harry Kane absent for Tottenham at Goodison Park

Harry Kane is missing from Tottenham’s team to take on Everton at Goodison Park, the England striker reportedly ruled out through illness.

Kane’s absence leaves a sizeable void in Spurs’ attack for the Premier League fixture on Sunday, with Mauricio Pochettino picking Lucas Moura to start up front.

Ben Davies comes into the XI for the suspended Danny Rose and is named captain, with Tanguy Ndombele also starting for the visitors.

Christian Eriksen, meanwhile, retains his place in Pochettino’s midfield, while Ryan Sessegnon is in the matchday squad for the first time.

Everton will be relieved at Kane’s absence – the 26-year-old has scored two goals in each of his last four league appearances against the Toffees.

He was also on target on Merseyside last weekend, though his goal inside the opening minute against Liverpool ended up being in a losing cause, with a 2-1 reverse at Anfield stretching Spurs’ winless run on the road in the Premier League to 11 games.

As for the hosts, Marco Silva make three changes. Djibril Sidibe, Tom Davies and Theo Walcott are drafted into the starting line-up.