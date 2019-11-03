According to the latest reports, Premier League giants Arsenal have played down rumours that the club’s head of football, Raul Sanllehi, dined with Jose Mourinho amidst doubts on Unai Emery’s future as the club’s manager.

It has also been understood that Emery’s job at the Emirates is currently not under threat, and that the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) boss has been allowed some more time to try and turn things around for the Gunners.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that Mourinho had recently dined with Sanllehi, as Arsenal looked to bring the former Chelsea and Manchester United coach back to the Premier League, this time as a potential replacement for Emery.

But The Athletic reports that the rumoured meeting did not happen, with Sanllehi having not met Mourinho in person for a number of years.

The report further claims that Arsenal is currently focusing solely on “working hard and sticking together” – as a result, they have no plans to sack Emery right now.

Last week, the Gunners were knocked out of the Carabao Cup as they let a two-goal lead slip to draw 5-5, after which they lost on penalties to a youthful Liverpool side.

And Saturday’s draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers led to fans rallying for the Spaniard’s sacking, but as per The Athletic‘s report, it appears that Arsenal have decided to stick with him for a little longer.