Romelu Lukaku has scored more goals than Manchester United since September

Manchester United offloaded Romelu Lukaku in the summer, with the aim of starting afresh in the new season while also incorporating some new signings into the squad. However, as we look back at the past couple of months, it seems that United lost more than they gained by letting Lukaku leave.

Take look at the following stat data released by Daniel Storey, a football reporter who writes for BBC, Premier League and FourFourTwo:

League goals since the beginning of September: Romelu Lukaku 8 – 6 Manchester United — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) November 2, 2019

Apparently, the Belgian has scored more league goals than the entire Manchester United team since the month of September.

Post-2019 September 1, Lukaku has scored goals against Cagliari, AC Milan, Sassuolo, Parma, Brescia and Bologna in the Serie A. Against Sassuolo and Bologna, he scored two goals each while against the other four teams, he scored once each – overall, 8 goals in 10 matches (including the four games where he did not find the net).

During the same time period, Manchester United scored goals only against Leicester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Norwich City. Against Norwich, the Red Devils scored thrice in a 3-1 win, while against the other three sides, they scored only once each – overall, 6 goals in 7 matches (including the three games where they did not score).

Now check out a few reactions from the fans:

He was sidelined by Ole even after winning him numerous games incl the Arsenal & PSG victories, and even when Utd went on a run of 2w in 15g, he still wanted to stay but Ole came out and said, Lukaku leaving will give more game time to Greenwood & Rashford could easily score 20g — . (@_SergejCalibre) November 3, 2019

Why do people do this? He was poor at united after his first season. He didn’t want to be there ole didn’t want him. Good luck to him at inter but it didn’t work out for him at united. Smalling doing well at Roma whats that way about the league? — Allan Wild (@Allanwild) November 2, 2019

Good luck to him. He was good in season 1, awful season 2 and wanted to leave in the summer. Had we brought a replacement in the summer, we would be scoring more — Kei (@UnitedOneLove) November 2, 2019

Football can be cruel 😂😂😂 — Meg (@MegComms) November 2, 2019

He’s playing in a Serie A that is the worst it has ever been, and scoring against the likes of Bologna, Parma, Brescia, and one of the worst AC Milan sides of all time. — Derby Ramble 🐑 (@DerbyRamble) November 2, 2019

