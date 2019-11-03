Premier League |

Romelu Lukaku has scored more goals than Manchester United since September

Manchester United offloaded Romelu Lukaku in the summer, with the aim of starting afresh in the new season while also incorporating some new signings into the squad. However, as we look back at the past couple of months, it seems that United lost more than they gained by letting Lukaku leave.

Take look at the following stat data released by Daniel Storey, a football reporter who writes for BBC, Premier League and FourFourTwo:

Apparently, the Belgian has scored more league goals than the entire Manchester United team since the month of September.

Post-2019 September 1, Lukaku has scored goals against Cagliari, AC Milan, Sassuolo, Parma, Brescia and Bologna in the Serie A. Against Sassuolo and Bologna, he scored two goals each while against the other four teams, he scored once each – overall, 8 goals in 10 matches (including the four games where he did not find the net).

During the same time period, Manchester United scored goals only against Leicester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Norwich City. Against Norwich, the Red Devils scored thrice in a 3-1 win, while against the other three sides, they scored only once each – overall, 6 goals in 7 matches (including the three games where they did not score).

