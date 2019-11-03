Stats show Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lost more Premier League matches than Jurgen Klopp in 104 fewer encounters

Manchester United succumbed to yet another defeat in the English Premier League as Bournemouth got the better of them courtesy a goal from Joshua King. This defeat was manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 21st in the league, surpassing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s tally of 20 defeats.

The Norwegian has managed 50 matches in the Premier League, including his spell at Cardiff City and United, losing 21 of them. Klopp, on the other hand, joined Liverpool in 2015, and has since managed them for 154 matches in the league, losing only 20 of them.

In total, the former Borussia Dortmund boss has managed Liverpool for 226 matches, winning 132, drawing 56 and losing 38 of them. He came excruciatingly close to winning the Premier League last season as they amassed 96 points, falling only a point short of champions Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now lost more Premier League games as a manager than Jurgen Klopp. Klopp has managed more than three times as many matches 😳 pic.twitter.com/mf0wERGDoZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 2, 2019

Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League table for this season with 31 points in 11 matches, winning 10 and drawing one. Manchester United, on the other hand, are 10th on the table, having won only three of their 11 encounters, drawing four and losing as many.