Manchester United star blames forwards for 1-0 Premier League defeat vs Bournemouth

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has blamed the forwards for failing to score from the ‘numerous chances’ they got early in the first half in 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth. Joshua King’s goal just seconds before the half-time whistle turned out to be the only difference between the two sides in the Premier League encounter.

United’s new signing from Leicester City, Maguire explained that the quality in the final third wasn’t good enough from their side and they struggled to create clear cut chances in the second half.

“Disappointed. We conceded at an awful time at a stage where we started the game really well. The first 20 minutes we were well on top, we have got to score in that period, with numerous chances,” Maguire told MUTV when asked how he feels about the result.

“The quality in the final third wasn’t good enough to create a real clear cut chance, then they came into the game at the end of the first-half and it is an awful time to concede just before half-time, it is probably the worst.

“Disappointing that we huffed and puffed in second-half, we had them pinned back coming off the back of three away games we were confident going in to the game. In the end we are really disappointed.”