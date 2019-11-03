Premier League |

Arsenal fans trend #EmeryOut after yet another lackluster performance from Gunners

Arsenal surrendered a 1-0 lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League and fans have turned on manager Unai Emery yet again. The Gunners took the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but didn’t look like extending that lead at any point of time in the match. Wolves then hit back through Raul Jimenez and Arsenal had to with only one point at the Emirates.

After the match, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to call out Emery and slammed him for the performance, along with asking for him to be sacked sooner rather than later.

 

