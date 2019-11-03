Arsenal fans trend #EmeryOut after yet another lackluster performance from Gunners

Arsenal surrendered a 1-0 lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League and fans have turned on manager Unai Emery yet again. The Gunners took the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but didn’t look like extending that lead at any point of time in the match. Wolves then hit back through Raul Jimenez and Arsenal had to with only one point at the Emirates.
After the match, Arsenal fans took to Twitter to call out Emery and slammed him for the performance, along with asking for him to be sacked sooner rather than later.
Sack him in the morning. He is finished. #EmeryOUT
— LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) November 2, 2019
Arsenal 1-1 Wolves. Imagine having a £72 million attacker on the bench but you bring on a left back. That’s what you call ‘Good-Ebening ball’. #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/AwVc9eBawB
— Bhavs (@bhavss14) November 2, 2019
Give it to Freddie till the end of the season and secure Erik ten Hag for next season. Over to you Raul. #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/KJS1sIk3EI
— Bhavs (@bhavss14) November 2, 2019
I’ve just witnessed Arsenal playing long ball counter-attacking football at home to a mid-table team. Can barely string half-a-dozen passes together.
Torreira played more advanced than Ozil!?
Joke.
We have not progressed since Wenger.
Get El Clown out of my club. #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/HuIsH6rjGc
— TheGunnerNation (@TheGunnerNation) November 2, 2019
1.Playing Saka when Pepe is on bench.
2.Torreira advancing ahead of Ozil and Ceballos when he should play as a DM.
3. Subbing off Tierney when he’s mistake free and bringing Kolasinac when we need to attack.
This Billy goat needs to pack tonight #ARSWOL #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/5hkuB0rbmC
— Dickson Nyamu (@nyamu_dickson) November 2, 2019
Arsenal went from Le Professor to El clown🤦🏿♂️ #ARSWOL #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/8fB2AeM1Yl
— Daanger☠️ (@Aomar5380) November 2, 2019
EMERY OUT!!! I’ve had enough of this shit!!! #EmeryOut
— Gunner (@Gunnerball66) November 2, 2019
If the Arsenal hierarchy haven’t drafted a list of potential replacements for that clueless clown Unai Emery already, then they are also part of the fcking problem. #EmeryOut
— WelBeast (@WellBeast) November 2, 2019
Letter to our board:
-Emery’s subs are a joke
-Plays weird formations and player combinations all the time
-Doesn’t know how to coach our defence after nearly 2 yrs
-Didn’t improve our away form
-We’re now in a relegation/midtable form
What do you see that we don’t #EmeryOUT
— Samuel™🔮 (@AFCSamueI) November 2, 2019
Enough is enough #ARSWOL #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/c3IkN5lGEj
— سامية 🇩🇿🇵🇸 (@Arsenalista5) November 2, 2019
This VERY day should be Emery’s last day.#EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/RjnBT8xOAG
— Christopher (@PepeNemesis) November 2, 2019
It’s official, 10 weeks of poor results from Unai Emery. If you’re #EmeryOut ( ReTweet ) pic.twitter.com/H5a1qcrua0
— Arsenal Today (@TheArsenalToday) November 2, 2019
We’re fu***** shit #EmeryOut
#ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/rnakjXYTjC
— The Brazilian Boy Wonder (@EmeryOutNoww) November 2, 2019
Get the fuck out man #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/TSfpts8izO
— Alexander Alex (@alexanderkulio) October 31, 2019
Likely 6 points off top 4 by the end of the weekend. 14 points off 1st. Fans are booing and actively not going to the games due to the state we are in. Dressing room lost. Now is the time to show some bollocks and change it while there’s still something left to salvage. #EmeryOut pic.twitter.com/Lb3fDTECaA
— evan 》 (@afcevan) November 2, 2019