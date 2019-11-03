Unai Emery frustrated by Arsenal dropping points again

Raul Jimenez scored a late header for Wolves at Emirates Stadium, much to the frustration of Arsenal’s head coach Unai Emery

Unai Emery was left frustrated and disappointed after Arsenal’s winless Premier League run extended to three games with a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

Raul Jimenez’s header with 14 minutes to go means Arsenal have only won one of their past five games in all competitions, against Vitoria Guimaraes in the Europa League.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 50th Arsenal goal had put the Gunners ahead but they dropped points having taken the lead once more.

Last weekend saw Arsenal go 2-0 up in the first 10 minutes at home to Crystal Palace, only for Emery’s men to throw away their lead, and the full-time whistle was again met with boos from Gunners fans on Saturday.

“Yes, it’s disappointing,” Emery told a post-match news conference.

“I think the players tried and we scored the first goal, but we needed a second for more confidence.

“Wolves are consistent in playing matches like they did today and they did that again. It was an equal match and maybe we deserved more.

“I am frustrated because we are dropping points at home like we did last year.

“We can improve that balance defensively. But the key was to have more clear chances to take the result for us.

“I am very demanding of myself and we have to come back with better matches.”

Wolves are now unbeaten in six league games, but Nuno Espirito Santo felt his side could have been more effective in the final third.

“I think we started really well in the first 15 minutes and should have punished them,” Nuno told reporters.

“We were good in the second half and finished the game on the front foot and we should have punished because we were on top. We should have been more clinical.

“We are not disappointed. Now we have to recover and go again.”