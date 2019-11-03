Liverpool were heading for just their second Premier League loss of 2019 until Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane salvaged a dramatic victory.

Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson struck late on as Premier League leaders Liverpool came from behind to claim a stunning 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked set to be heading for just their second top-flight defeat of 2019 at Villa Park, Trezeguet’s 21st-minute effort having put the hosts ahead in a clash containing further VAR controversy.

Trezeguet’s goal stood following a check for offside, but a review did not overturn the decision to disallow what appeared to be a valid equaliser from Roberto Firmino.

However, Liverpool’s second-half dominance eventually finally paid off in a dramatic finish. Robertson headed in from point-blank range before Mane flicked home the winner in the fourth minute of added time, keeping the Reds six points clear of Manchester City at the summit.

FULL-TIME Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool Incredible late drama at Villa Park as Robertson and Mane both score with headers in the last 10 minutes of the match#AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/jhzxrZTZAR — Premier League (@premierleague) November 2, 2019

Wesley, Bjorn Engels and Mane passed up great chances to make an early breakthrough, but Trezeguet made no mistake when he tucked home John McGinn’s free-kick.

VAR eventually confirmed the goal, though the use of technology failed to benefit Firmino at the other end.

Tom Heaton made a fine stop to keep out Mane’s back-post header after the break, while Adam Lallana and Mohamed Salah squandered opportunities as the pressure increased.

Virgil van Dijk made a superb block to close off Wesley’s path to goal at the other end, and that intervention proved decisive.

Having been left unmarked at the back post, Robertson thumped a header beyond Heaton after connecting with Mane’s cross.

There was still enough time left in the game for Mane to complete the turnaround, the forward stooping low to connect with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner and flick a header into the far corner of the net.

What does it mean? Liverpool and City both come back from the brink heading into Anfield clash

Liverpool’s powers of recovery are something to behold. Even with a draw, the Reds’ lead at the top would have been whittled down to four points heading into the meeting between the two title rivals at Anfield, with City having also recovered from conceding first to beat Southampton on Saturday.

But once Robertson had restored parity, Klopp’s side never looked likely to let the opportunity to claim all three points slip from their grasp.

Miraculous Mane makes the difference

With Salah failing to spark and Firmino denied by VAR, the ever-willing Mane took over for Liverpool late on. His cross for Robertson’s equaliser was exquisite, while his winner was an impressive display of quality and composure.

VAR in the spotlight once again

The issues with the video review system seems no closer to being resolved. After several decisions were overturned in last week’s Premier League fixtures, VAR did not intervene for either Villa’s goal or Firmino’s disallowed effort – the Premier League subsequently confirming via Twitter that the Liverpool striker’s armpit was offside.

Mane was booked for simulation before half-time and, though he made the most of what was no more than a slight touch from Engels, the Reds may point to Brighton and Hove Albion being awarded a penalty for a similar infringement by Everton’s Michael Keane during the previous weekend.

– Sadio Mane has scored the 35th 90th-minute winning goal by Liverpool in the Premier League, at least 10 more than any other side in the competition’s history.

– Liverpool are unbeaten in seven Premier League games in which they have conceded the first goal, winning six of those (D1).

– Aston Villa have lost 11 points in games in which they have gone ahead this season, more than any other Premier League side.

– The Reds have won 14 consecutive Premier League games against newly-promoted opposition.

– Aged just 21 years and 26 days, Trent Alexander-Arnold made his 100th appearance in all competitions for Liverpool. Since his debut in October 2016, only Roberto Firmino (36) and Mohamed Salah (28) have registered more assists for the club.

What’s next?

It is the small matter of City at home for Liverpool next weekend, though they first face Genk in the Champions League before that game. Villa, meanwhile, make the short trip to face local rivals Wolves.