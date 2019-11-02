Premier League |

Fans make #OleOut popular on Twitter again as Manchester United suffer shock loss to AFC Bournemouth

Fans make #OleOut popular on Twitter again as Manchester United suffer shock loss to AFC Bournemouth

Once again, Manchester United have started rallying for the club to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their shocking 1-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was Manchester United academy product Joshua King who scored Bournemouth’s goal in the 45th minute right at the stroke of half-time, and as the second half remained goalless, King’s strike became the winning goal for the Cherries.

The Red Devils have now lost four matches in the Premier League this season, out of a total of 11 games played so far. Only three of those games have resulted in victories, as four other matches ended in draws.

Quite understandably, all the pressure is clearly mounting on Solskjaer, and his situation continues to get worse, given that hordes of Manchester United supporters have taken to social media following their latest defeat.

Check out some of the best reactions right here:

As things stand, Manchester United are at eighth place in the league, with 13 points on the board. They are seven points behind Chelsea who occupy the fourth and final spot to qualify for the 2020-21 Champions League, and a massive 15 points adrift of Liverpool, who are the current leaders in the standings.

Is the Norwegian in danger of getting the sack? Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Comments