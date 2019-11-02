Once again, Manchester United have started rallying for the club to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their shocking 1-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

It was Manchester United academy product Joshua King who scored Bournemouth’s goal in the 45th minute right at the stroke of half-time, and as the second half remained goalless, King’s strike became the winning goal for the Cherries.

The Red Devils have now lost four matches in the Premier League this season, out of a total of 11 games played so far. Only three of those games have resulted in victories, as four other matches ended in draws.

Quite understandably, all the pressure is clearly mounting on Solskjaer, and his situation continues to get worse, given that hordes of Manchester United supporters have taken to social media following their latest defeat.

Check out some of the best reactions right here:

#OleOut I knew this would happen , any any true Utd fan will agree with me . we lack everything that is needed in a game , we are just HOPELESS — mikeeee (@mikeeee37199181) November 2, 2019

Any other club would never tolerate such dismal performances.

13 points in 11 games yet our manager's position is safe. #OLEOUT #SaudisIn #MUFC — Venkat (@venky93_) November 2, 2019

Daily reminder that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn't good enough and is not the man to lead Manchester United.#OleOut — Isaac Marks (@IsaacMarks00) October 30, 2019

If Ole, Ed Woodward, the Board think we getting any big name players they better forget about it and they would also loose Pogba #OleOut #WoodwardOut #GlazersOut — michael noel (@michaelLILM) November 2, 2019

Manchester United with penalties Vs Without penalties.#OleOut pic.twitter.com/9rufnff2Q9 — Wayne Brian (@waynebrian7) November 2, 2019

We’ve just lost 1-0 to a team that hasn’t scored since September.#OleOut — Joshyy (@JoshyyEU) November 2, 2019

This is abysmal man sack him #OleOut — FIGHT4MUFC (@mufc4thefans) November 2, 2019

It's a shame that woodward is forcing Ole to use young over brandon williams… oh wait… Ole is just an idiot, never mind #OleOut — We are United (@CouryMurphy) November 2, 2019

Get that Norwegian fraud out of the club and get the Saudis in #OleOut #SaudisIn — AndyRobertsLUHG🇸🇦 (@AndyRobUnited) November 2, 2019

David Moyes lost 15 times as permanent manager after 53 games Ole’s has lost 13 after 28 #OleOut — AndyRobertsLUHG🇸🇦 (@AndyRobUnited) November 2, 2019

this is Ole's football. no penalties, no results. #OleOut — Dessalean Killmonger (@dessalean) November 2, 2019

A rare picture of Ole and his Backroom Staffs #OleOut #BOUMUN pic.twitter.com/IQNmUPYQyx — MAYOR of BABCOCK 👑 (@eyed_magic) November 2, 2019

#OleOut

Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager:

– 3 months in the job.

– Transfer ban.

– Eden Hazard gone.

– Clear idea/ philosophy.

– 4th place. OGS as United manager: – 11 months in the job.

– No transfer ban.

– £140m spent in the summer.

– No clear idea/ philosophy.

– 15th place. — LUQMAN™ (@LuqmanTI_2) October 27, 2019

Here we go again… One step forward 3 steps backward for Saudi United. #BOUMUN #OleOut pic.twitter.com/m5CrGchPWZ — Boda Joe (@__mrjoe) November 2, 2019

Stop taking ole steps in life.. One step forward 4 steps back… #OleOut — doctah ™🎤 (@doctah254) November 2, 2019

As things stand, Manchester United are at eighth place in the league, with 13 points on the board. They are seven points behind Chelsea who occupy the fourth and final spot to qualify for the 2020-21 Champions League, and a massive 15 points adrift of Liverpool, who are the current leaders in the standings.

Is the Norwegian in danger of getting the sack? Let us know what you think, in the comments below.