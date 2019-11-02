Manchester United fans slam club’s Twitter account for ‘horrible’ tweet

Fans of Manchester United have slammed the club’s Twitter account after a seemingly “horrible” tweet was posted by them during their Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth.

Check out the tweet below:

Here is a bit of context for the readers – In the 34th minute of the match, Anthony Martial chose to go down in the Bournemouth penalty box, before appealing for a penalty alongside teammate Fred.

It was Bournemouth’s Lerma who went across Martial in the penalty area and the replays did show contact, but VAR ruled in the hosts’ favour in accordance with the ‘high-bar’ instruction issued by the Premier League.

Manchester United then took to Twitter to post this above photo along with a “thinking” emoji, indicating that they felt it was a foul and hence, a penalty.

Fans were clearly not impressed by this apparent display of fake innocence, and they started slamming Manchester United and their Twitter admin for the unnecessary and disgraceful tweet.

Check out some of the best fan reactions right here:

Eventually, Bournemouth won the game thanks to a 45th-minute goal scored by Joshua King, thereby leap-frogging over Crystal Palace and United themselves, to occupy the sixth spot in the league table.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, slipped down to the eighth spot in the table, by virtue of their defeat.