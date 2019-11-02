Premier League giants Manchester United equalled an embarrassing club record during the game against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

As Squawka Football pointed out, the Red Devils have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 11 away Premier League games, thereby levelling with their own previously-set club record.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 11 away Premier League games; equalling their club-record. An unwanted record. 😳 pic.twitter.com/uBXxjqrF0j — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 2, 2019

Speaking about the game, Bournemouth broke the deadlock against Manchester United at the stroke of half-time, thanks to a goal scored by Joshua King.

It was Adam Smith who whipped a low cross into United’s penalty box, which King controlled with relative ease, before proceeding to lose Harry Maguire who was marking him. He then lifted it over Aaron Wan-Bissaka, before drilling it past David de Gea to score his third goal of the season.

The goal helped the hosts return to the dugout at half-time with a morale-boosting 1-0 lead. It was Manchester United’s poor defence that cost them the lead, after Daniel James went close to scoring a few minutes earlier.

With the weather conditions deteriorating as well, goal-scoring chances are becoming more difficult to create. With the second half yet to be played at the time of writing, it is safe to say that Bournemouth have a golden opportunity in their hands, to finish the match with a win.