Manchester United’s purple patch came to an abrupt halt as former academy boy Joshua King turned villain and condemned them to a 1-0 loss. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the game here.

5. First-half fracas and VAR drama

While not as contentious as some other calls this season, the Vitality Stadium saw another example of a subjective VAR decision that divided opinions. Bournemouth’s Lerma went across Anthony Martial in the Bournemouth penalty area and the United man went down after what seemed to be a barge. Replays showed contact but VAR ruled in Bournemouth’s favour in accordance with the ‘high-bar’ instruction issued by the Premier League. In the meanwhile, a quarrel ensued between the teams after Lerma reacted angrily to Martial’s perceived dive and the Frenchman retorted in kind.

4. United old boy Joshua King grabs the headlines

Former Manchester United academy boy Joshua King grabbed the headlines for the Cherries, scoring the game’s only goal with a fantastic take and turn. There were a number of question marks as to how the visiting back-line allotted him so much time and space, but King had no complaints and grabbed his chance with aplomb to make it 1-0 at the stroke of half-time, as he scored what turned out to be the eventual winner.

3. Ramsdale saves the day

Bournemouth’s number one Aaron Ramsdale was one amongst the numerous success stories on the day, keeping his side ahead with some vital saves and interceptions. The goalkeeper closed down space brilliantly to ensure that Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood had enough room only to hit the post while also making key blocks from Pereira and McTominay to hand his side a win.

2. Bournemouth’s first win in 5 matches

Bournemouth overcame their worst goal drought in 7-and-a-half years of 4 games to not only score a goal, but also then preserve their lead to win the game. It was also their first win in 5 games, something that propels them to 6th place, ahead of United who themselves have dropped to 8th and might end up even lower by the end of the game-week.

1. Back to the drawing board for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After a week that provided renewed hope and optimism to the Old Trafford faithful, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign at Old Trafford is once again shrouded in a fog of doubt. Consistency has eluded them – they have not won two games on the trot in the league since last season and yet again, it’s back to the drawing board for Solskjaer and co.