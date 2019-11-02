Manchester United fans have apparently asked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make three key changes in the playing XI, ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth.

Manchester Evening News ran a team selector on Saturday, and supporters encouraged to pick their favoured starting XI for the Red Devils.

The English news agency reports that fans are most interested to have David de Gea return to the side as the first-choice goalkeeper, replacing Argentina star Sergio Romero.

Supporters have also called for changes in defence and attack, as they want Marcos Rojo and Jesse Lingard to be dropped from the squad, with Andreas Pereira coming in as an extra midfielder and Anthony Martial returning to the fold as the first-choice striker.

Manchester Evening News further adds that according to the fans, United is best suited to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation – and that the most-preferred line-up is:

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Brandon Williams; Fred, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira; Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.

Speaking ahead of the game, Solskjaer said that the mood has shifted inside Manchester United and that the players are much happier now.

“The group is more ready for tougher times and better times that we have ahead. It’s a miles better group that we have now,” he said.