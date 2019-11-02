Liverpool’s on-loan star Harry Wilson has said that he will not be disturbed by the boos and abuse that may come his way from Manchester United fans, as his current side AFC Bournemouth gears up to face them in the Premier League on Saturday.

Both Manchester United and Bournemouth are level on 13 points in the league table going into the game, and if they win, Bournemouth could beat United to the fifth place on the standings.

“It [the boos] part and parcel of football,” Wilson said, before adding:

“I’m definitely expecting a bit of stick like I was when we played Everton at the beginning of the season. Being on loan from Liverpool and Manchester United being their big rivals, it’s going to come my way.”

“Whether it’s on social media or in the games, you are going to get that. You just can’t let it affect you on the pitch. Hopefully, I can do my job and maybe get a goal.”

“When you are getting stick it is always good. If I score, I’ll get my own back. Or if we win, that will feel good for me. It definitely drives you forward,” he concluded.

Quotes via Bournemouth Daily Echo.