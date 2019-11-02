Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, if he wants to solve the club’s ongoing attacking woes.

Manchester United have scored only scored 13 goals in 10 Premier League matches so far this season, and Berbatov believes that the addition of Kane into their squad will help the club win more matches in the competition.

The former AS Monaco, Fulham and Tottenham star also added that the 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner should be brought to the Old Trafford at all costs, even if it means that they will have to break the world record in transfer fees.

“Everybody knows how good of a goal-scorer Harry Kane is, but for me, he isn’t just that, it’s how he sees the game, how he plays with his teammates, linking the play, his assists and his defending are all so important,” he said, before adding:

“For me, having played for both teams, and liking the way Kane plays it is difficult to see and suggest what he should do next, it’s up to him because he is the captain of England and he can fit in any team.”

“For sure, he wants to win something if it will be with Spurs or somewhere else, but of course he will fit into a Manchester United team because he’s English and he plays so well in the Premier League, it would be easy for him,” Berbatov further explained, before concluding:

“Manchester United will probably have to break the world record if they wanted to sign him.”

