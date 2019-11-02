A few hours before Manchester United’s Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth, goalkeeper Sergio Romero has asked the club’s young stars to be ready to step up and make an impact for the team.

Manchester United finds themselves at seventh place in the league standings at the moment, which is quite lowly when the club’s history is taken into consideration. A few weeks ago, they were at twelfth place, just two points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Romero has shown an exemplary attitude since arriving at the club in 2015 – and right now, he is aware that the team is struggling under an apparent lack of efficient leadership, which is also why he is keen to set a good example.

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, he claims that the young players in the squad need to ensure they realise what every match means to the club and its fans.

“That’s the big difference in how clubs are going about things these days,” he said, before adding:

“They are looking at the youth categories much more and bringing youngsters through who have great ability.”

“What I always say is that we older and more experienced players have to help these younger players to understand how they have to play, and how it’s a sport in which you have to make big sacrifices.”

“Today the game has changed, and I think that we are trying to make sure that our young players are aware of this,” Romero further explained, before concluding:

“They go out and play in a match, but they have to fight as if their lives depended on it while out there on the pitch.”

Quotes via Express.