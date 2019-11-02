England rugby captain Owen Farrell almost joined Manchester United in 2005

Owen Farrell is all set to will lead England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against South Africa on Saturday – but his sporting career would have been very different had he gone ahead and joined Manchester United in 2005, after the club noticed him while he was still a youngster.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Farrell is believed to have had a training spell with Manchester United in 2005, when he was just 13 years old. Apparently, he was also rated highly by the club’s academy for his ability as a goalkeeper.

“You could just tell from within a few minutes of meeting him that he carried himself really well,” the Red Devils’ first-team goalkeeping coach Richard Harris told The Telegraph in a recent interview.

“You can always tell when you meet a top-class sportsman, they have that air about them and he did.”

Harris apparently went on to share his views on Farrell with the club’s then-boss the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, and it is believed that Manchester United further tried to organise a meeting between him and Farrell’s parents.

However, the young star opted to stick to rugby and later joined the Saracens ranks in 2008.

As things stand today, the 28-year-old is on the cusp of World Cup glory, with only one final hurdle remaining between him and the coveted trophy – the clash against South Africa in Saturday’s World Cup final.