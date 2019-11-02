Reports: Marcus Rashford injured knee with celebration after free-kick vs Chelsea, could miss Bournemouth clash

Marcus Rashford might have reportedly injured himself with knee-slide celebration after scoring an incredible free-kick vs Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. Because of the injury, the England international might end up missing United’s Premier League fixture vs Bournemouth later today.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had claimed that the 22-year-old will mostly be ready for Saturday’s encounter against Eddie Howe’s team. However, The Sun report that Rashford might have injured his knee with the celebration and could end up missing the Bournemouth game altogether.

“We’re playing football, it’s not basketball. Some of them are sore, but you should be absolutely down on your knees after a game of football because it’s worth it when you win a game,” Solskjaer said in a post-match interview with Manchester United’s official website, after their Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea on Wednesday.

“They [Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire] are quick healers and let’s hope they’re ready for Saturday. Three away wins in a week when you haven’t won in a while. At least that talk about us not winning away from home is gone.

“The boys have been working hard and have never let the goals out of their sight. We know we’ve been close, we’ve been close quite a few times and we just haven’t managed to tip the margins our way. Now we have.

“That’s football, sometimes it goes for you, sometimes it goes against you. Tonight we’re happy and we just make sure we try to ride this wave for a bit longer until the international break,” he concluded.