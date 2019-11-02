Premier League |

Manchester United fans react as club are linked with eye-popping £4bn sale to Saudi investors

Multiple reports have emerged that the Glazers are about to sell Manchester United to investors from Saudi Arabia. According to Moaid Mahjoub, who is a director of government affairs, as his LinkedIn profile suggests, Saudi investors have completed the takeover of the club and the announcement will be made any time now.

This piece of news has gone down pretty well with the Manchester United fans, who took to Twitter to express their opinion about the reports.

 

