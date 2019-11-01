My pace was 35 when I was 37! – Frank Lampard tells Fikayo Tomori to take FIFA 20 stats with ‘a pinch of salt’

Fikayo Tomori was “fuming” about being slower than Chelsea team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi on FIFA 20, so Frank Lampard recalled his stats.

Frank Lampard doesn’t hold much stock in FIFA 20 stats.

Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori claimed he was “fuming” at only being rated 80 for pace on the video game, making him slower than team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi (85).

Mason Mount backed up Tomori’s claim, stating the centre-back is the fastest player in the dressing room at Stamford Bridge.

Asked if he could provide a definitive of the answer on the issue, Lampard said: “I don’t know about clearing it up. I’m surprised at Tomori, he is fast.

“I remember FIFA cards when I was about 37 years of age and my pace was 35, so I was actually slower than my age which was really strange.

“So I take those rankings with a pinch of salt, so should Tomori. The best thing for him to do would be to show it every game he plays, which he has done so far.”

Pressed on whether he was faster than Hudson-Odoi, Lampard said: “I’m not getting involved in those arguments!”