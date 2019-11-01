Ryan Giggs finds biggest problem with Manchester United under Solskjaer

Manchester United have finally got their season going under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and with three wins in their last three games, finally look like a club moving in the right direction. Solskjaer’s former teammate and club legend Ryan Giggs however, feels one problem could become an issue for the English giants.

According to the Welshman, the sheer quality of managers around Solskjaer could prove to be a huge barrier in his overall success at the Red Devils, specially if the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp plan on sticking around for a long period of time.

“Ole has got the added difficult situation where he has come into a league where there are so many fantastic coaches, world class coaches,” Ryan Giggs told Stadium Astro.

“Pep, Klopp, Pochettino. Top, top managers.

“You would think if Guardiola and Klopp do a [Sir Alex] Ferguson and hang around for 15, 20 years, it’s going to be difficult for any team to compete with.

“But I always believe it goes in cycles, you just have to do the right things.

“He [Solskjaer] is changing the culture, you have to have the culture at Manchester United to recognise what a Manchester United player is and your time will come.”