Arsenal source reveals players make fun of Unai Emery on training pitch

Arsenal continue to struggle under current manager Unai Emery, and several sections of the club’s vast fan base are now calling for the Spaniard to be sacked, and further structural change to be brought in. To give some more weight to this argument, an insider at the Gunners has revealed that perhaps players make fun of their boss as well.

The Independent claim that the Gunners training pitch is often witness to jokes and laughs, and some of them may rather seriously be directed towards the manager Unai Emery.

According to a source at Arsenal, the players in the team “mercilessly take the p*** out of Emery,” which may or may not be harmless ribbing, though it could lead to some serious consequences.

The North London side are already going through their fair share of turmoil, with club captain Granit Xhaka hitting out at fans who recently booed him off the pitch at the Emirates Stadium against Crystal Palace.

The pressure continues to remain on Emery because of his treatment of star man Mesut Ozil too, who was subbed off before the end against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

A defeat from a commanding position in that game has further heaped the troubles on Emery, and it may be soon that he loses his job at the Arsenal helm.