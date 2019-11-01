Chelsea defender declares himself fit ahead of Watford clash

Chelsea have received a major boost ahead of their Premier League clash this weekend with Watford as key defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed he is fit for the game after a lengthy lay off with injury. It remains to be seen whether the German will feature or not, but after a defeat midweek against Manchester United, the Blues will be happy to have him back.

“Rudiger is training outside with the physios, which is a progression for him,” Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said to reporters .

“He has had a tough injury, stop-start which has been tough for everybody.

“But he is outside, which is positive.

Lampard hails Rashford’s stunner after Man Utd beat Cheslea

“A bit of work for him to be done for match fitness, but it is positive for us that he is outside.”

Rudiger himself reckons that he is itching to get back out there for his team.

“It is very long now [his absence].

“Even with my cruciate ligament rupture, I was not out for so long.

“I’m itching [to play] but very patient.”

Rudiger was a regular starter for the Londoners last season with Maurizio Sarri in charge, and is clearly keen to rebuild his partnership with David Luiz in central defence for the reigning UEFA Europa League Champions.