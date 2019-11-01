Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals position change for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has suddenly blossomed into a genuine goal scoring threat since the return of Anthony Martial to the Manchester United first team after an injury lay off. The obvious change may have been there for all to see, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now revealed the impact and position change of Rashford with the return of Martial.

Ahead of a trip to Bournemouth for this weekend’s Premier League action, the United boss was asked to comment on the change in Marcus Rashford since the return of Anthony Martial.

“Well I think since Anthony has come back, Marcus has flourished,” Ole said in his pre-match press conference.

“He is probably happier facing goal, being direct, driving at people, taking players on rather than being a target man with his back to goal.

“But Marcus wants to master all the skills in the end. He’s only just turned 22 and I’m sure we’ll see him upfront as a nine, maybe as a two with Anthony, maybe now as a three like we did against Norwich, or wide like we did against Chelsea.

“There are different ways of playing with Marcus and it was important for him, and for me, that he stood up and took that penalty against Chelsea.”