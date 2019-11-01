Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all doubtful for Man United ahead of Bournemouth trip

Manchester United head to Bournemouth on Sunday with something of an injury crisis in defence, while Marcus Rashford is also struggling.

Manchester United could be without Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

All three players sustained knocks in the 2-1 EFL Cup victory at Chelsea on Wednesday, a result that stretched United’s winning run away from home to three games in all competitions.

Rashford, who scored a penalty and then a stunning free-kick to seal the win, was seen with an ice pack on his knee after being substituted at Stamford Bridge, while Lindelof was replaced by Anthony Martial 66 minutes in and Maguire was seen limping in the closing stages.

When asked for an update on the trio on Friday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told a news conference: “It’s still early. Hopefully we can get them back on the pitch tomorrow.

“They had some treatment yesterday, a little more treatment today, a light session. Hopefully, they’re ready. I can’t tell you exactly now.”

United will also be without Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Nemanja Matic against Bournemouth, with Solskjaer not expecting them to be available until after the next international break.

“They are not ready for tomorrow. That’s the update,” he said. “[They will be back] Probably after the international break. That’s always the risk, if you push them back too early.

“But if we have the two extra weeks, after the international break, they should be ready for then.”

United head into the match in seventh place in the Premier League, ahead of Bournemouth on goal difference.

A win will move them to within four points of the top four before Chelsea’s match away to Watford.