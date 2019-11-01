Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Manchester United injury update on Rashford, Maguire

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United’s weekend Premier League clash against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, and specifically discussed the injuries his team picked up against Chelsea in the midweek Carabao Cup game.

Solskjaer admitted that Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all picked up knocks towards the end of the match at Stamford Bridge, and provided an update on their fitness.

“It’s still early,” Solskjaer told reporters.

Pogba out until December – Solskjaer

Hopefully we can get them back on the pitch tomorrow.

They got some treatment yesterday, a little bit more treatment today, a light session and hopefully they’re ready. I can’t tell you exactly now.

He also discussed the status of injured players such as Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic and Diogo Dalot.

“Yeah, they’re not ready for tomorrow,” the manager said.

“Probably after the international break. That is always a risk if you push them back too early, but if we have the two extra weeks after the international break, they should all be ready for then.”

United will hope that Rashford and Maguire in particular play from the start against Bournemouth, considering the fact that big players such as Paul Pogba are already missing with long term injuries.