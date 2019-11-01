Solskjaer’s ex-teammate reveals which Manchester United star should play as striker

Manchester United have finally started scoring goals more freely, and it seems to have coincided with the return of Anthony Martial from injury. So it would be a fair assumption to make that the Frenchman should start more games up front for the Red Devils, and a former United star tends to agree that needs to be the case.

Wes Brown has revealed that the striker role is suiting Martial, and that his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to continue playing him up top.

“Martial has always been a number nine for me,” the ex-defender said to 888Sport.

“If you watch the game from the other day (Norwich) when he comes back in, he holds the ball up and links well.

“He can get a goal and when he’s in a one-on-one situation he can get past his man and put the ball in the net.”

He also discussed that it is time for Martial to ensure he is consistent in his performances in a red shirt.

“Anthony Martial is still a young lad and we’ve seen spells of his brilliance but he needs to become more consistent now,” Brown continued.

“I’m sure he likes that number nine spot and he’s getting goals from it.”