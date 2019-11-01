Liverpool star claims he underestimated Marcus Rashford against Manchester United

Marcus Rashford scored an absolute worldie midweek in the Carabao Cup against Chelsea, and the Manchester United attacker has proven over the past few years that he is here to stay and make a real name for himself. It should come as no surprise then that even bitter opponents now realise the sheer quality he possesses.

United beat Liverpool 2-1 in 2018 at Old Trafford, and that game will always be remembered for a brace scored by Rashford against the fierce enemy and also for how he ran circles around one Liverpool youngster.

That man was Trent Alexander-Arnold, and after all this time, the talented right back has now admitted to The Athletic that he couldn’t get to grips with Rashford on that day.

“Yeah, [that’s] the toughest [game I’ve had] in terms of a direct opponent and someone getting on top of me in professional football,” he revealed.

Lampard hails Rashford’s stunner after Man Utd beat Cheslea

“I’d say I underestimated him. It was a massive learning curve for me. It was something that I hated happening.

“As a Liverpool player, it’s probably the worst game of the season to perform like that. But when things like that happen you have to learn from them.”

Since then, Alexander-Arnold has led his side to the UEFA Champions League trophy, and is now an essential part of a team that might well lift the Premier League as well.

“You hate days like that. You don’t want to experience that,” he continued.

“You remember how it felt and that makes you try everything you possibly can to ensure you don’t have another one like it.”