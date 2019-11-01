Ex-Manchester United star slams Arsenal fans & Granit Xhaka for clashing during encounter vs Crystal Palace

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has slammed Arsenal fans and Granit Xhaka for the episode that unfurled at the Emirates during their Premier League encounter vs Crystal Palace. Xhaka was booed off the field by Arsenal fans and the player reacted by angrily gesturing towards the fans and walking down the tunnel after taking his shirt off.

Berbatov is of the opinion that while Arsenal fans were wrong to boo Xhaka, he shouldn’t have reacted as he did. He recalled an incident from his playing days when Tottenham Hotspur’s ‘Hossam Ghaly threw his shirt to the ground after being substituted’ back in 2007.

“Arsenal fans were wrong to boo their captain Granit Xhaka against Crystal Palace last weekend but the player’s reaction was unacceptable,” he told Betfair.

“It’s not the first time Arsenal fans have booed their own players as I remember it happening to Emmanuel Eboue. It’s not pleasant at all and I found it painful to watch the Xhaka incident.

“For a player, it dents your pride if fans boo your contribution or cheer that you’re going off. You want to defend yourself but no player – especially the club captain – should ever react like Xhaka.

“When he took off his shirt, I was thinking: ‘Please don’t throw your shirt down, because if you do that you’re finished at the club’.

“I was playing for Tottenham in 2007 when Hossam Ghaly threw his shirt to the ground after being substituted. It is terrible for a team when that happens.

“Fortunately, Xhaka stopped short of doing that, but it will still be difficult for him to come back from this unpleasant incident. Unai Emery has a challenging job if he’s to mend the relationship between Xhaka and the Arsenal fans.”

Xhaka has responded to the incident as well with a statement released by Arsenal.