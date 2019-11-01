Granit Xhaka finally explains angry gesture towards Arsenal fans after receiving abuse at Emirates

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has finally responded to the incident which saw him walk out of the Emirates after abuse from home fans. Xhaka was seen gesturing towards the crowd after they sarcastically cheered his substitution and then booed him off the pitch, to which the midfielder responded by taking off the jersey and walking straight down the tunnel during their encounter vs Crystal Palace.

The Swiss midfielder has highlighted the abuse he has received from Arsenal fans online, targetting his family, especially his newborn daughter. Xhaka’s statement was released by Arsenal on their Twitter handle.

Xhaka wrote: “After taking some time to reflect on what happened on Sunday afternoon, I would like to give you an explanation rather than just a quick response.

“The scenes that took place around my substitution have moved me deeply. I love this club and always give 100% on and off the pitch.

“My feeling of not being understood by fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media over the last weeks and months have me deeply.

“People have said things like ‘We will break your legs’, ‘Kill your wife’ and ‘Wish that your daughter gets cancer’. That has stirred me up and I reached boiling point when I felt the rejection in the stadium on Sunday.

“In this situation, I let myself be carried away and reacted in a way that disrespected the group of fans that support our club, our team and myself with positive energy. That has not been my intention and I’m sorry if that’s what people thought.

“My wish is that we get back to a place of mutual respect, remembering why we fell in love with this game in the first place. Let’s move forward positively together. Granit.”