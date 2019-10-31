Stats show Frank Lampard’s home record at Chelsea already worse than Maurizio Sarri

Manchester United halted Chelsea’s run in the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Blues at Stamford Bridge. While there have been a lot of positive signs for new manager Frank Lampard in his short stay at the club so far, his home record is a bit sketchy as he has already lost as many as three matches at home, which is more than what Maurizio Sarri managed in the whole of 2018/19 season.

The League Cup encounter between the two giants of English football saw the Manchester-based side take the lead through Marcus Rashford, who converted from the spot after Marcos Alonso had brought Daniel James down in the box.

Chelsea hit back through Mitchy Batshuayi in the second-half but a sumptuous free-kick from Rashford, one which has earned him comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, saw the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Lampard, on the other hand, succumbed to his third home loss as the Chelsea boss after having lost to Valencia and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge earlier this season. The Englishman’s predecessor Sarri, however, lost only two matches at the Bridge across all competitions last season.