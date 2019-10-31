Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been receiving a lot of criticism in recent times, as the club remains at the seventh place on the Premier League table.

However, statistics seem to reveal that the 22-year-old’s numbers are on par with those of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who have been the most important performers so far this season, for table-toppers Liverpool.

Check out the tweet below:

Marcus Rashford this season.

– 10 appearances.

– 5 goals.

– 3 assists. Mohammed Salah this season.

– 10 appearances.

– 5 goals.

– 3 assists. Sadio Mane this season.

– 10 appearances.

– 5 goals.

– 1 assist. You let the agenda against Rashford tell you he’s “Trashford”. pic.twitter.com/ROJTHAYT8c — ‏ً (@NotoriousManc) October 28, 2019

We decided to check the authenticity of the above claims on WhoScored, and it turns out it is true indeed.

Rashford has scored five goals and provided three assists in ten Premier League appearances so far – same numbers as that of Salah and two assists more than Mane.

It goes on to show how important Rashford is, to Manchester United. And how well he has been delivering too.

So how can one explain the recent fall of the Red Devils?

Maybe it is just the other key players including Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard who have to work harder.

On Wednesday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup and knocked them out of the competition, with the final scoreline reading 2-1 in their favour. It was Rashford who scored both the goals, just a day prior to his 22nd birthday.

One of his goals was a brilliant free-kick from 40 yards out – and fans on social media have already started comparing the goal to the one scored by Cristiano Ronaldo against Portsmouth in 2008.

Maybe this year is his, after all.