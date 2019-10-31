Premier League |

Arsenal star becomes club’s second-highest scorer this season; fans ask Unai Emery to hand him Premier League start

Arsenal and Liverpool took part in a cup thriller, as the two sides played out a five-five draw. The Reds, however, beat their rivals on penalties, with Dani Ceballos missing the decisive one. Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives for manager Unai Emery to take, including one youngster, who became the club’s second-highest scorer. 

Gabriel Martinelli continued his hot streak for Arsenal, as he scored twice in normal time in a five-five draw against Liverpool. The youngster, as a result, became the club’s second-highest scorer this season with seven goals – all of which have come in cup competitions.

Martinelli stands one behind top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the goal tally and has scored more than Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette. Despite his form, manager Unai Emery has not handed him a league start yet with all his appearances coming off the bench.

Fans called out Emery for his decision not to play Martinelli up until now and have asked him to do so in the near future. Here are some of the best fan reactions:

Martinelli almost proved to be the star of the show when Arsenal met Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. The Brazilian youngster scored twice before half-time to give the Gunners a three-one lead. The Reds, however, fought back twice from two goals down to level the match, which finished five-five in normal time.

The youngster then stepped up to take the third penalty kick for his side in the following shootout, dispatching it with ease. Nevertheless, his teammate Dani Ceballos saw his kick saved by Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, which proved to be the decisive miss in the end.

Comments