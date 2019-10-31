Arsenal and Liverpool took part in a cup thriller, as the two sides played out a five-five draw. The Reds, however, beat their rivals on penalties, with Dani Ceballos missing the decisive one. Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives for manager Unai Emery to take, including one youngster, who became the club’s second-highest scorer.

Gabriel Martinelli continued his hot streak for Arsenal, as he scored twice in normal time in a five-five draw against Liverpool. The youngster, as a result, became the club’s second-highest scorer this season with seven goals – all of which have come in cup competitions.

Martinelli stands one behind top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the goal tally and has scored more than Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette. Despite his form, manager Unai Emery has not handed him a league start yet with all his appearances coming off the bench.

Fans called out Emery for his decision not to play Martinelli up until now and have asked him to do so in the near future. Here are some of the best fan reactions:

Martinelli (7) is now one behind Aubameyang (8) this season. He's the top scoring teenager in Europe's top five leagues. He can't do much more to get into the PL starting XI. pic.twitter.com/Gqx1deXt4L — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) October 30, 2019

I wanna see Martinelli start a premier league game. I’ve seen enough — Blue (@DJBlue_UK) October 30, 2019

Gabriel Martinelli deserves to start in the Premier league. Got flair and the audacity that arsenal lack. #Gunners — Mohamed Ruwaidh Nimreeh (@MRuwaidh) October 30, 2019

Martinelli stakes his claim – again A second EFL Cup start for Martinelli delivered a second brace in the competition from the 18-year-old forward who is showing the kind of promise that could see him regularly involved in the Premier League before long. — PI (@_P1per_) October 31, 2019

Martinelli has gone 7 in 7 and yet Emery hasn’t seem it fit to give a chance at premier league??? Ozil has so far done beyond expectations tonigh from what I see on the TL. — 7® (@iam_7even) October 30, 2019

Martinelli needs to be starting more premier league games 😝#LIVARS — maggie_m (@mansi_1612) October 30, 2019

Martinelli really fighting for a start in the premier league — Frost (@Ramianfrost) October 30, 2019

Dear Emery, Pls try not to be unfortunate. Start Martinelli in Premier league abeg and stop hoping on this Aubameyang guy. Thanks

Signed: An arsenal fan that still wants you to be sacked sha — ….. (@salako_femi) October 30, 2019

Martinelli should be starting in the Premier league. He's earned a place in that starting lineup. — Soil (@pseudo_mack) October 30, 2019

Torreira winning everything. Özil calm and collective on the ball. Martinelli scoring goals for fun. Why aren’t these three starting in the Premier League? — Darren (@DF_Arsenal2) October 30, 2019

Martinelli almost proved to be the star of the show when Arsenal met Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. The Brazilian youngster scored twice before half-time to give the Gunners a three-one lead. The Reds, however, fought back twice from two goals down to level the match, which finished five-five in normal time.

The youngster then stepped up to take the third penalty kick for his side in the following shootout, dispatching it with ease. Nevertheless, his teammate Dani Ceballos saw his kick saved by Liverpool’s third-choice goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, which proved to be the decisive miss in the end.