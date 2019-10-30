Arsenal legend names Ligue 1 manager as Unai Emery replacement

The pressure is building on Unai Emery following a tough Furthermore, off-pitch incidents have further thrown the Spaniard’s future in doubts, with rumours growing regarding a potential replacement in the mix. One Arsenal legend has now thrown another name in the mix as a potential replacement for Emery.

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has named fellow club great Patrick Vieira as a potential replacement for Unai Emery. The Frenchman is currently the head coach of OGC Nice in Ligue 1 and led them to a seventh-place finish in the 2018/19 campaign.

“I would say keep an eye on what’s happening with Patrick Vieira,” Winterburn told Gambling.com. (via Goal)

“If someone like that could prove they are able to run a club in the right way, then Arsenal may look towards that eventually.

“I don’t know if they would be as brave to go with someone like [Freddie] Ljungberg or [Mikel] Arteta.

“They may be terrific coaches but when you take that manager’s role it steps up another couple of levels again.”

Arsenal are currently fifth in the league table after ten rounds of matches. The Gunners are trailing fourth-placed Chelsea by four points, having drawn their most recent match two-all against Crystal Palace.