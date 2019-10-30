Liverpool great aims brutal jibe at Manchester United; says ex-players nothing without Sir Alex Ferguson

The rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool runs deep. The two teams hold the most number of league titles between them, with the Red Devils edging the Merseysiders by two. However, one Liverpool great has argued that the ex-players would’ve been nothing without Sir Alex Ferguson.

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has taken a brutal dig at Gary Neville and other former Manchester United players. The Englishman says that the ex-players owe Sir Alex Ferguson for all of their success, while also stating that they suffered after he left his post.

“I didn’t like him [Neville], but I thought he was a winner. Obviously a top player, very lucky to play under Sir Alex Ferguson,” Carragher said during Sky Sports’ Off Script podcast. (via Daily Mail)

“But all these Manchester United people forget, they never won anything without Sir Alex Ferguson, anything, nothing with England, Valencia.

“Remember, Manchester United fell off a cliff when Sir Alex Ferguson left, how lucky were they to be with him?!

“So when we talk about what they won and what they did, anyone could have done it!”

Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United in 2013, following which the club chose to appoint David Moyes as his successor. Moyes did not last even for a full season, however, after poor results saw him lose his place to the interim boss, Ryan Giggs.

Louis van Gaal followed Moyes and Giggs but did not fare any better. The Dutchman stayed with the club for two years before ultimately leaving in 2016. Manchester United then appointed Jose Mourinho, who after a Europa League title, a League Cup title, and a second-place finish, was sacked in December 2018.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in charge of the first team since, with the team currently seventh on the table.