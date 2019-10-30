Reports: Manchester United legend’s son offered place in the academy by rivals Manchester City

Manchester United and Manchester City have clashed several times on and of the pitch. The rivalry has taken its time to develop and has transformed into a fiery one since the Citizens’ financial upturn in the last decade. Their battle is set to resume off the field, with the blue side of Manchester offering a place in the academy to one United great’s son.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester City are ready to snap up Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney’s son Kai for their academy. The Englishman is set to return to his native country after his American adventure came to an abrupt end and the Citizens aim to snap up Kai fir their academy once the family settles back in.

Rooney left for Major League Soccer in 2018, following a short stint with his boyhood club Everton. His entire family moved to the States with him, as the English striker linked up with DC United.

In the summer of 2019, it was announced that the ex-Manchester United star would be returning to England in early 2020, following the end of the MLS season. On his return, Rooney would join Derby County in the Championship.

DC United’s MLS title challenge came to an abrupt end when they were beaten by Toronto five-one, enabling the Manchester United great to start the process of his return to England.