Manchester United offloaded several players this summer, in order to start afresh and integrate new signings into the squad. However, some of the players they sent away are enjoying a fine season so far, with one player, in particular, impressing in Italy. The player in question is Chris Smalling and what he has achieved this season is quite remarkable!

Manchester United star Chris Smalling, who is currently spending the season on loan at AS Roma, is enjoying a stellar season so far. The Englishman joined the Italian side in the final days of the transfer window, following the arrival of Harry Maguire and has recently become a key member of the Roma eleven.

Not only has Smalling averaged most successful aerial duels per game in the league, he has also been dribbled past zero times. Virgil van Dijk, tipped to give competition to Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or this season, has already been dribbled past thrice!

Dribbled past this season: Virgil van Dijk 3

Chris Smalling 0 😉 pic.twitter.com/C3ZKrWlSkv — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 29, 2019

Van Dijk recorded staggering numbers on his way to a Ballon d’Or nomination this year. The Dutchman was dribbled past a total of zero times until the start of the 2019/20 season, which he then backed up by winning the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have seemingly adapted to life without Chris Smalling, however, reports claim that they may not be ready to let him join the Giallorossi on a permanent deal after all.