Arsenal are caught in the middle of a thunderstorm, with the club suffering both on and off the pitch. The most recent incident invoked a huge social media debate when captain Granit Xhaka squared off against the fans. Another incident took place recently when fans chose to hurl abuse at one player outside the stadium.

Arsenal star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was subjected to abuse by fans while he was caught in traffic. The Gabonese international was in his Lamborghini when supporters starting hurling abuse at him from the sidewalk. Watch the video of the incident below.

(Disclaimer: use of foul language ahead, proceed at your own discretion)

Arsenal fans abusing Aubameyang in the middle of the street. What an absolute disgrace. "£2,000 to watch this shit, fuck off!" pic.twitter.com/1hma4RAeuJ — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) October 29, 2019

Prior to the Aubameyang incident, Arsenal fans were caught up in another such conflict inside the Emirates Stadium. The supporters inside the stadium went on to cheer and then jeer at captain Granit Xhaka following his substitution against Crystal Palace. Xhaka, in retaliation, threw his armband, cupped his hand behind his ear in a gesture, and then removed his shirt before walking down the tunnel.

Meanwhile, things aren’t much better on the pitch. The Gunners are currently occupying the fifth position on the league table, four points behind Chelsea. Manager Unai Emery’s tactics, and decision to leave out Mesut Ozil, have been criticised by fans and experts, with pressure starting to mount on the Spaniard.