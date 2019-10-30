Former Arsenal star says Granit Xhaka has no future at the club

Granit Xhaka most certainly alienated every part of the Arsenal support when he seemed to make gestures and mutter some rather unpleasant things to the fans as they booed him off the pitch against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium, and one former Gunner isn’t too pleased with his actions either.

Charlie Nicholas knows a thing or two about wearing the Arsenal badge with honour, and believes that as captain, Xhaka’s actions are not only unacceptable, but that he also does not deserve to play for them.

“The sympathy is not with the reaction, the sympathy is with him being nominated captain by his fellow team-mates,” Nicholas revealed to Sky Sports.

Emery says Xhaka is ‘devastated’ as Arsenal captaincy remains uncertain

“The manager let the players take the responsibility and it’s all been evident that Arsenal have struggled to find a natural leader within the group. He is obviously popular within the dressing room.

“I would imagine it’s a horrible feeling being in the position he’s in right now, but that anger must be controlled. To be a footballer of any significance, especially at the higher level, if you don’t have a thick skin to take some criticism, then you are not a footballer,” he continued.

“You cannot live at the top end because you may get a lot of compliments, but you don’t think the likes of Messi and Ronaldo ever get criticised? Everybody does at some point.

“He’s representing Arsenal as a captain and it is unacceptable to think you’re as big as anything at the club. His behaviour was atrocious, and I don’t see him having a future at the club.”