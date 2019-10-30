Granit Xhaka removes Arsenal profile picture from Instagram after fans row

Granit Xhaka has found himself embroiled in a serious controversy most of which was his own making. After gesturing towards the Arsenal support as they booed him off the pitch, the Gunners captain has now taken things one step further, deleting his Instagram profile picture in an Arsenal shirt, and adding one with the Swiss national team instead.

The midfielder has come under fire from several sections of the Arsenal fans for not behaving like a captain should, though his manager Unai Emery and the rest of the team appear to be supporting him through this tough period.

Emery himself added that Xhaka was ‘devastated’ with what had transpired and also understands that his actions were uncalled for.

“He is devastated, he is sad about the situation,” Emery said.

“Really, he knows he was wrong. He feels inside, very deep. But he normal like a human, every player needs the supporters’ support.

“I spoke a lot with him that he needs to learn that when we are having good matches, they applaud us and we are happy.

“But when we are in a difficult moment and receiving criticism, we need to be strong and to know and to learn to play under that pressure.

“It’s our work. The supporters are the most important thing in our life because they are a supporter, they are a fan, they are the people behind us. It’s a reason to play professional football, we can’t play with our friends.

“After that wrong situation on Sunday, it’s a challenge for me and every player. When the supporters aren’t happy with us because maybe we need to play better and improve things to be strong, we needed them then. But first it’s for us.”