Former Manchester United star reveals what Jose Mourinho told him before exit

Former Manchester United star Morgan Schneiderlin arrived at Old Trafford from Southampton with much hype after impressing for the Saints, but was unable to replicate that quality on the pitch for the Red Devils, eventually moving on to Everton. The Frenchman has now shared some interesting facts about his exit, and what former United boss Jose Mourinho told him before he left.

According to Schneiderlin, a lack of pre season training with the rest of the squad because of Euro 2018 cost him a place in Mourinho’s setup for the season.

“I had a week before the season started so I didn’t have a proper pre-season,” Schneiderlin told Sky Sports.

“Mourinho said to me he likes me as a footballer but he knows some players in my position more because he had a pre-season with them.

“I was a bit too impatient when I wanted to leave.”

The midfielder further elaborated and reckoned that perhaps he regrets leaving United so quickly.

“Maybe I should have said to myself, keep working and it will come,” he continued.

“For example, Ander Herrera, under van Gaal he doesn’t play for four months, but he kept passionate and he played under Mourinho.

“Then he gets his move to Paris-Saint Germain so sometimes in football you need to keep passion.”