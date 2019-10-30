Unai Emery reveals Granit Xhaka is ‘devastated’ following fight with Arsenal fans

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed that midfielder Granit Xhaka is ‘devastated’ after the fans booed him whilst getting substituted, during a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

“He is devastated, he is sad about the situation,” Emery said.

“Really, he knows he was wrong. He feels inside, very deep. But he normal like a human, every player needs the supporters’ support.”

“I spoke a lot with him that he needs to learn that when we are having good matches, they applaud us and we are happy.”

“But when we are in a difficult moment and receiving criticism, we need to be strong and to know and to learn to play under that pressure.”

“It’s our work. The supporters are the most important thing in our life because they are a supporter, they are a fan, they are the people behind us. It’s a reason to play professional football, we can’t play with our friends.”

“After that wrong situation on Sunday, it’s a challenge for me and every player. When the supporters aren’t happy with us because maybe we need to play better and improve things to be strong, we needed them then. But first, it’s for us,” Emery went on.

“I think we make individual mistakes and we need to make apologies for one circumstance. We suggest him to do that (apologies),” the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) boss further added, before concluding:

“We are looking and we are seeing that he is devastated and very down. First is to look after him. We need our family, our friends, our supporters to support us, like us, love us. He is not feeling that with the supporters at the moment.”

Quotes via Sky Sports.