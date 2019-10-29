Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial set unique Premier League record for Manchester United

Manchester United’s inability to score from penalties is something that has truly baffled fans in the ongoing 2019-20 Premier League season. On Sunday, both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial missed penalties in a single game, and it led to the creation of a unique league record.

As mentioned above, both Rashford and Martial missed their chances from the spot against Norwich on Sunday. They both then proceeded to score from open play, which made them the first-ever teammates in Premier League history to have missed a penalty each and score later in the same game.

Check out the following tweet by @OptaJoe:

2 – Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are the first pair of teammates to have both scored a goal and missed a penalty each in the same Premier League game. Redemption. #NORMNU pic.twitter.com/Orc3LeKfjU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2019

Speaking about the game, both penalties were awarded to Manchester United by VAR, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer later said that the first penalty should not have been awarded. He further added that both penalties should have been retaken as Norwich’s goalkeeper Tim Krul was off his line against the rules, on both occasions.

“I don’t want to talk too much about VAR. I disagree with the first one,” the Norwegian told BBC Sport.

“The second one is [a penalty] but both should be retaken, the goalkeeper is a yard off his line. We are talking about it again.”

“VAR is there to help but when it takes ages as the first penalty, it is not a clear and obvious error. When it took that long, it is a signal that it should not have been [given],” he concluded.