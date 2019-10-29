Reports: Unai Emery will consult Arsenal players before taking decision on Granit Xhaka’s captaincy

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is set to consult his squad members before taking a decision on whether to continue having Granit Xhaka as the team’s captain.

Arsenal dropped points yet again as they surrendered a 2-0 lead vs Crystal Palace in English Premier League. However, it was the booing incident involving their captain which hogged all the limelight.

The Swiss midfielder was jeered by the fans when he was being taken off and he reacted by gesturing towards the crowd before taking off his jersey and walking down the tunnel. There have been calls from fans to take captaincy away from Xhaka and according to The Telegraph, Emery is said to consult his team members about the same.

The report claims that the manager met the player on Monday to discuss about the incident. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Emery had said that Xhaka was wrong, which means that he might be stripped of his captaincy.

“He was wrong. We are going to speak to him and decide with the club. We are here because we have supporters. We work for them and need to have respect for them when they are applauding us and criticising us,” Emery said after the 2-2 draw vs Crystal Palace.