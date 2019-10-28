Sean Dyche hits out at ‘blatant diving’ in Premier League and says yellow cards are not enough

Sean Dyche feels like a “lone voice” railing against what he considers a growing diving culture in the Premier League.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says there is a serious problem with “blatant diving” in the Premier League and has called for harsher punishments for simulation.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was booked after going to ground to win a penalty in Chelsea’s 4-2 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Dyche said after the match that “it is shambolic how people dive about the place”, with Hudson-Odoi initially having been awarded a spot-kick by referee Michael Oliver before a VAR review.

The 48-year-old has regularly been outspoken when it comes to concerns about how easily players drop to the deck and he believes the issue has reached “unacceptable” levels in English football.

He told talkSPORT: “Just to clear it up, this is nothing against Hudson-Odoi – he’s a fantastic young talent and I’m sure he’s got a great career in front of him – or Chelsea for beating us, because they were too strong for us and Frank [Lampard] is doing a great job.

“This is about the biggest picture of the game. We get told to respect everything and everyone, but the powers that be and certain players at certain times are not respecting the actual game and what it stands for.

“I’m not talking about gamesmanship and clearness of players – that’s been there forever. I was a centre-half, and not a very good one, and if a centre-forward goes past me and I clip his ankles and he goes down, that’s my fault and I accept that.

“We’re talking about blatant diving, people who get no contact at all. These are highly powered and highly athletic players who have incredible balance, and yet somehow they seem to be going to ground all over the place with minimal touch and I think it’s unacceptable.

“The sanction has got to be stronger than just a yellow card. I was flummoxed in the Premier League meeting earlier this year when they said the worst that can happen [if someone dives] is they get a yellow card.

“It’s ridiculous! It gives everyone a free shot. They’ll be doing it all the time. Players will be thinking, ‘I’ll take a yellow card if there’s a chance I might get a penalty.’

“No one really wants to take it on – I seem to be a lone voice in this – but hopefully people will start listening and will try and get rid of it.”