Marcus Rashford reaches Manchester United milestone quicker than Cristiano Ronaldo

Marcus Rashford was one of the players on target for Manchester United as the Red Devils beat Norwich City 3-1 away from home in the Premier League.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring for United, also bagging the club’s 2000th goal in the league, more than any other club in the Premier League, but Rashford himself made a bit of history.

‘Rashford did an honourable thing and missed a penalty’ – Solskjaer

The England International scored his 50th goal in the red of Manchester United, despite missing a penalty just moments before he bagged the milestone goal.

Good three points and very proud to reach 50 goals for @ManUtd. Happy to tee up @AnthonyMartial too. Great to have you back bro 👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/MfB3QXrbt8 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 27, 2019

In doing so, Rashford reached the total of 50 goals quicker than the great Cristiano Ronaldo, who actually began slowly in his United career.

In his first four years at Old Trafford, Ronaldo actually could not score more than 12 times, and Rashford has already managed a 13-goal season tally, accomplishing the feat last term.

Rashford has now managed to score 50 times for the English giants in his 183rd appearance for the club, while Ronaldo reached the tally of 50 goals at United in five more appearances.

The future sure looks bright for the United academy graduate.