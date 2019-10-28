Hector Bellerin issues public plea to Arsenal fans after Granit Xhaka incident

Hector Bellerin has come out in support of his teammate after Arsenal fans booed Granit Xhaka and he responded to the jeers before coming off in a fiery draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Bellerin pleaded with the Arsenal fans not to alienate the players, and highlighted the importance of everyone sticking together rather than drifting apart.

“We are all humans, we all have emotions, and sometimes it’s not easy dealing with them,” Bellerin wrote on Twitter.

Xhaka was “wrong” says Emery after confrontation with fans

“It’s time to lift each other up, not to push each other away. We only win when we are together. #COYG.”

The Spaniard is viewed by several sections of the Arsenal support as the man who should be the next captain of the team, considering the experiment with Xhaka seems to have failed miserably.

It remains to be seen whether any particular action will be taken against the current Gunners captain however, considering manager Unai Emery claimed the response from Xhaka was “wrong”.