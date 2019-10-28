Arsenal legend supports Mesut Ozil, wants Unai Emery out

Arsenal slumped to yet another disappointing result, this time at home, after only managing a draw against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

The murmurs have now become much louder, and fans continue to express their disdain towards current Gunners boss Unai Emery, under whom fans believe the club has actually fallen further than before.

His treatment of star man Mesut Ozil has not gone down well either, and former Arsenal star Ian Wright has now come out in support of the German, also suggesting that perhaps Emery’s time has come to an end.

“Well hopefully Ozil,” Wright said when asked who will last longer at Arsenal between Emery and Ozil.

“He’s already said he doesn’t want to leave. For me, hopefully it’s Ozil.”

“I’m very disappointed to see that [Ozil not in the squad] because I don’t think that Arsenal, when you look at Arsenal’s creative stats, they’re not up there,” he went on.

“They’re actually not creating as much and they’re conceding more shots on target. So that says to me you need somebody who’s creative to be playing there.

“Mesut Ozil is that guy, I don’t know what’s going on with him and Unai Emery, but for me I think this could be the problem for Unai in the end if Arsenal continue to do what they’re doing.

“They’re waiting for [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang or Pepe, like the other day, to save them. The fact is he should be playing.”