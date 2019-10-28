Arsenal Director held meeting with Unai Emery after fiery draw

Arsenal were unable to win their home match against Crystal Palace on Sunday, and matters became a whole lot serious after fans booed their own captain Granit Xhaka off the pitch.

Xhaka responded angrily to fans while coming off, prompting a further inquest into what exactly is going wrong at Arsenal, with fans now demanding that manager Unai Emery be sacked.

After the fiery end to the game, Arsenal Director Josh Kroenke, who was in attendance for the disastrous day for the club, reportedly made his way to speak with the manager and discuss the situation.

Xhaka was “wrong” says Emery after confrontation with fans

The Athletic report that Kroenke went straight through and had a chat with Emery, and the understanding is that despite the problems, the Spanish boss won’t be sacked just yet.

Arsenal want to avoid making a knee-jerk reaction to the problems that currently exist, though it remains to be seen how long they can go on with this mediocre display.

Nonetheless, Emery pointed out that the actions of Xhaka were completely unacceptable.

“He’s wrong but we are going to speak inside about that situation. I want to be calm but, really, he was wrong in this action,” Emery said.

“We are working with every player about how to deal with the pressure. The reaction was wrong and we will discuss it with him.

“I have had similar situations. When supporters are criticising us we need to stand up and stay calm. They are the reason for our work. We need to stay calm when they are applauding and when they are criticising us.”